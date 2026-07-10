Desert Hot Springs 10U Softball makes history, advances to state championship

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Desert Hot Springs 10U Softball All-Star team is making history in its community, and reaching an new level of play.

The 10U team earned the District 58 Championship title this summer, and earned the first-ever championship banner for Desert Hot Springs Little League.

Now the team is on a journey for seeding in the California State Championship. They've already made large strides defeating Fontana American 3-2 July 2, and Grand Terrace 17-0 July 8. Now, they'll take on Ladera-North Venice July 10 at 5 p.m.

"It's a surreal moment. Sometimes I still flick myself in the head to make sure I'm not dreaming for these ladies," Anthony Thieme, an assistant coach, said. "They're putting in all the hard work, all the effort. They're showing up to practices. It just means the world. I'm just super proud of them."

"As their coach, I couldn't be more proud of what these girls have accomplished," Benjamin Rodriguez said. "I've had the privilege of watching them grow not only as softball players but as teammates, leaders and young women with incredible character."

The 10U team coaches tell News Channel 3 this accomplishment is also extremely important to the Desert Hot Springs community.

"As the first team to bring home a softball banner for our league, these incredible young athletes proved that anything is possible," Rodriguez said. "They didn't just win games, they inspired an entire community, created a lasting legacy for Desert Hot Springs, and showed future generations the power of believing in themselves and never going up."

Now they hope the state championship is only another milestone to continuing a successful season.

"Hopefully after state, we go through this, we take it all," Thieme said. "And hopefully there is going to be another tournament. Maybe heading towards the Little League Pennsylvania area for the World Series."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Desert Hot Springs 10U Softball All-Star team.