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Palm Springs Power clinch playoff berth in Friday night win

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Published 10:15 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Power are heading into the California Premier Collegiate League playoffs once again, as they look for their fourth consecutive league title.

The Power faced the Inland Valley Legends Friday night, in a back-and-forth matchup. Palm Springs needed a win against the Legends or in its next three games to earn the post-season spot.

With the help of strong hitting, the Power went up 6-3 by the end of the fourth inning. The Legends came back quickly in the fifth, taking the lead, with a grand slam for 7-6.

The Power have a history of finding a way to comeback in tight games, and they did just that Friday night. Palm Springs ultimately managed to take back the victory from the Legends with a 12-9 win.

The CPCL playoffs will be held July 18-19 at Palm Springs Stadium. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Kendall Flynn

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