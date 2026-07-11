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Tri-Valley Little League 12U baseball team earns second consecutive District 58 title

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Published 6:31 PM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Little league teams are making waves in the desert, as they wrap up district championships and head to sectionals.

The Tri-Valley Little League 12U baseball team, based out of Yucca Valley, is heading to the California Section 9 Tournament this week. This comes after the team earned the District 58 title for the second year in a row.

They earned the title by defeating the Yucaipa Valley National team 8-5 on Wednesday in Banning. This was a pivotal moment for Tri-Valley as they had lost to Yucaipa 13-0 just two days prior.

They now head into the sectional tournament, and will face Orange Crest on Saturday at 7 p.m. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Kendall Flynn

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