Michigan State, Gonzaga set for college basketball doubleheader at Acrisure Arena

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif, (KESQ) – Acrisure Arena has announced an additional set of college basketball games coming to the Coachella Valley. This marks the return of the Acrisure Series, with a doubleheader set over the holidays.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Michigan State Spartans men's and women's basketball programs will meet up for the major doubleheader event on Saturday, December 26, at Acrisure Arena. It's an event presented by Acrisure, Visit Greater Palm Springs and Spotlight 29 Casino.

Acrisure representatives said they expect the Gonzaga vs. Michigan State doubleheader to be one of the "marquee non-conference events of the holiday season," as they are two of college basketball's premier brands.

“We are excited to bring a true marquee doubleheader like Gonzaga and Michigan State to Acrisure Arena this December,” said Total Sports Consulting President and co-tournament director Dan Shell. “...This is exactly the type of event we want to continue building in the Coachella Valley. We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our partners and everyone involved in helping make this event possible and continuing to establish the Coachella Valley as one of the premier destinations for college basketball.”

Michigan State played the first-ever college basketball game at Acrisure Arena, and the team's head coach Tom Izzo said it was a great environment.

"Getting the chance to play against a terrific program in Gonzaga that is led by one of my great friends in college basketball, Mark Few, made this an easy game to put on our schedule. Michigan State has a great alumni presence in Southern California, and I know our West Coast Spartans will be very excited for the game and we are too,” stated Tom Izzo, in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. For more information click HERE.

Event Details:

Saturday – December 19, 2026

11:00 AM PT – Women’s Game: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Michigan State Spartans

2:30 PM PT – Men’s Game: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Michigan State Spartans

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.