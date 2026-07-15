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Tri-Valley Little League softball competes in Southern California championships

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Published 9:35 PM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Tri-Valley Little League all-star softball team has a chance to take the Southern California title this week, and now they are just one game away.

The Tri-Valley senior team, based in Yucca Valley, competed in the District 58 championships and won the title. This booked their ticket into the Southern California State Softball Tournament.

Their Senior League Softball bracket is hosted by District 24 in Hemet, and the Tri-Valley team has made it all the way to the finals. They defeated Fontana Elks on Wednesday 11-1, in Game 1 of the championship. This win forced a Game 2, which will be played on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage as the Tri-Valley team works to earn the SoCal championship title.

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Kendall Flynn

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