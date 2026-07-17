Palm Springs Power reflect on season, prepare for CPCL playoffs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Power are gearing up for the California Premier Collegiate League playoffs, and are in search of their fourth consecutive league title.

“I always tell my guys like, there's nothing that's more fun in any level of baseball than to win the last game of the season,” field manager, Casey Dill, said.

The CPCL playoffs start on Saturday, and the Power are eagerly waiting to get started. For Dill, making it to this stage shows just how much the team has grown this summer. Typically, Dill said he has returning athletes and staff, but this season was different.

“Going into this year, I didn't know any of these players," Dill said. "I knew the coaches, but we hadn't worked together before. So, navigating that early on, I mean you learn how to work with each other and you learn who each other are.”

The Power had a season full of tight matchups and late inning rallies, which is not unexpected from this team. In Dill's mind, there's no question as to why this team is the No. 1 seed coming into the playoff series.

“I think we just work harder than than any other team out there. That's really what it is," Dill said. "That's that's why the success that comes along with it every year is so much fun, and it never gets old because it's never easy.”

With a lot on the line for the program and players, Dill's message to the team heading into the weekend is simple.

“Continue to do what got us here," Dill said. "And continuing to do what got us here is, working harder than everybody else, playing not only physically in our games, but playing mentally.”

Dill took over field manager operations for the team in 2016, and having another championship title under his belt would be an indescribable feeling.

“It never gets old," Dill said. "It never gets old because it's really hard...I'm exhausted. I'm ready, to win this thing and to go on vacation for a little bit...We're going to try to do the most fun thing that we possibly can to win a championship this weekend.”

The Palm Springs Power will play a best of three series against the Inland Valley Legends. Game 1 will be played on the road at California Baptist University on Saturday at 4 p.m. Since the Power clinched home field advantage, Game 2 will be at Palm Springs Stadium on Sunday at 4 p.m. with a Game 3 following directly after if needed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Palm Springs Power.