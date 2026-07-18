Youth athletes work to stay active despite triple-digit heat

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – In the summer, there are not a lot of places athletes can go in the Coachella Valley to get out and play.

For Miguel Sanchez, it's something that has been a challenge growing up in the valley. He said he may not be on a basketball team, but he still wants a space to play the sport he loves.

“I’m just very competitive, and it's just so fun to me," Sanchez said. "I love to watch it. I love it's not a specific thing I could say, besides, it's just super fun.”

Desert Recreation District said this is something they take into account over the summer, to make sure youth and adults have somewhere to go.

“We underestimate the importance and the risk of the heat," Scott Sear, the public information and legislative affairs officer for Desert Recreation District, said. "That's what these centers are for, is coming in here, getting out of the heat, making sure you and your family are healthy. You're cool, but you're also staying active.”

“It means a lot," Sanchez said. "Especially, if you're familiar with the Valley. It's extremely hot over here. So right now, there's no way to play outside. So to just have a place inside with the air conditioner and, great core, great people.”

The sports community in the Coachella Valley thrives off outdoor sports, like golf, pickleball and tennis, when they're in season. But, summer is the second most popular time for youth sports, and creating a space to stay active is what young athletes are looking for.

“I like the, $5 walk in," Sanchez said. "It makes it a lot easier. I feel like is the most accessible to public people to day to day play.”

“[At Desert Recreation District] You'll find anything from indoor basketball, pickleball, pilates, yoga," Sear said. "During summer vacation, I know the easiest thing to do is to let the kids and us to sit on the couch and veg out. But, at the same time, we really need to get out there and use this summertime to stay active."

You can find more information on summer programing at Desert Recreation District HERE.