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Palm Springs Power force a Game 3 in CPCL playoffs

By
New
Published 7:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Power are working toward a California Premier Collegiate League title. If they win on Sunday, it will be their fourth consecutive championship.

The Power played Game 1 against the Inland Valley Legends on the road at California Baptist University on Saturday. The Power ultimately fell 6-4 in Game 1 of the best-of-three playoff series against the Legends.

Sunday is a make or break situation for the Power, as the championship title is on the line. Palm Springs managed to defeat Inland Valley in Game 2 at 9-3, forcing a Game 3.

This match is set to start around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Palm Springs Power Stadium. Stay with us for continuing coverage.

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Kendall Flynn

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