Soccer fans share World Cup Final excitement, hopes for new generation of players next tournament

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end, with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0. Local fans at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino said it's been a match they've been waiting to watch.

Heading into the World Cup Final, fan had a variety of predictions for which team could take it all. There were only a few Argentina fans, some predicting a 2-1 win, and others were rooting for Spain, expecting a 2-1 victory or 3-0.

While Argentina and Spain were not who all local fans wanted to end up in the final, it didn't take away the excitement of getting to watch this tournament wrap up.

“Obviously I wanted the U.S. to win," Kaleb Welmas said. "My girlfriend likes Mexico. She's from there. So, I was going for Mexico to all those teams lost. But, it's been fun.”

Fans said they were eager to see this match because of the star talent on the pitch, like Argentina's Lionel Messi and Spain's Lamine Yamal.

It was a final to remember, knowing it could be Messi's last World Cup appearance, and just the start of international success for Yamal.

“Spain has Yamal and he's young. He's 19," Welmas said. "He's already won a Euro. So, he can win a World Cup."

“Messi is one of the best players, so I think that they will continue his legacy before he retires,” TM Kumar said.

With the North America edition of the World Cup over, fan are already looking ahead to the next tournament. The 2030 FIFA World Cup, which will be primarily hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

“In the next one, we'll have a lot of the newer players," Welmas said. "So, it'll be fun to see the the newer, younger talent kind of taking over.”