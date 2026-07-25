La Quinta-based Vanessa’s Kitchen makes large impact on Indio boxing community, athletes training

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Vanessa's Kitchen is a La Quinta-based meal prep business, run by Vanessa Ayon. While she works to help people in the Coachella Valley, she's also made a large impact on the boxing community in Indio.

Tito and Leo Sanchez are professional boxers, originally from Cathedral City. They are brothers who have spent nearly their whole lives training in the ring. They primarily train in Indio with the Diaz

“Once you're on top of the ring, like having everybody eyes on you, that's kind of just so motivating,” Tito said.

“Just having my brother with me, that's what's always kept me going," Leo said. "As long as he's here by my side, I feel like that's like our teamwork, even though it's a solo sport.”

While boxing takes a lot of preparation in the gym, what the athletes do outside the ring is vital to their performance. One of the most important things they focus on is nutrition. For Leo and Tito, it's something they haven't had to worry about for years, thanks to Vanessa's Kitchen.

“I introduced my food to the coaches, Tonio and Joel and anybody who was there, and let them taste the food," Ayon said. "They help me spread the word. So, I got introduced to more professional boxers…I cook for them for like 2 or 3 months before their fight.”

Ayon started making food for families in 2020, born out a passion for cooking. After helping a neighbor lose 60 pounds for a surgery, her meal prep business kicked off. News Channel 3's Kendall Flynn asked Ayon how many meals she makes a week.

“A week with the boxers, it's about 60 to 70," She said. "And then without them, about 60, too.”

Ayon's meals provide consistency, which Tito and Leo require ahead of their fights.

“It's just really impacted me a lot because I used to struggle a lot back then," Tito said. "I had a lot of struggle making weigh...I was always just killing my body a lot. But with her, it just felt really easy.”

“I just felt like the dieting part came so easy ,that it was just about boxing and fighting," Leo said. "That's all I thought about.”

Not only does the food taste great, but Tito and Leo notice just how much it's improved their energy.

“I feel like it plays a big part," Leo said. "A lot of people think it's just get in the ring and fight, but if you're not really eating right and dieting right, it just shows in the day of fight night.”

“Just being able to help them be consistent, help them with their weight and being able to watch them on TV or in person win their title, win their belt, win they're championship, whatever it is that they're going for," Ayon said. "I'm happy that I was able to be part of it.”