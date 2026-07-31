College of the Desert invests in millions athletics programs with facilities upgrade

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- College of the Desert is getting a facelift for its athletics teams, specifically football and soccer.

The $38.5 million dollar project is part of a phased development plan identified in the 2020 Athletics Facilities Feasibility study.

This first phase involved the demolition of the existing football stadium to make way for a 20,000-square-foot stadium building, featuring team locker rooms, a 3,000-square-foot weight room, sports officials' facilities, and auxiliary spaces such as equipment storage, laundry, video, and IT rooms.

The project also installed new sports lighting for the football and soccer fields and create newly landscaped and renovated parking areas.

Upon completion, lush all-natural grass fields will enhance both the soccer and football venues, providing a premier playing surface that reflects College of the Desert's commitment to excellence in athletics.

The upgraded athletics facility will offer seating for 1,068 football spectators, including 799 seats on the main home side and 269 on the visitor side - designed to create an exciting and inclusive game-day experience.

More than just a physical upgrade, this project reinforces College of the Desert's standing as a regional leader in student-athlete development, while delivering state-of-the-art, community-oriented spaces that promote health, teamwork, and school spirit.

This transformative investment is made possible by Measure CC funding.

Student-athletes entering the 2026 season will be the first to benefit from this investment.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of COD athletics.