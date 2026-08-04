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2026 high school football team preview: Desert Mirage Rams

KESQ
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Updated
today at 5:34 PM
Published 5:12 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) -- Watch the video for a full team preview on Desert Mirage ahead of the 2026 high school football season.

2025 Record: 3-7 overall, 0-3 league

2026 Schedule: See below

DateOpponentLocation
Thursday, Aug. 20@ DuarteAway
Friday, Aug. 28@ San Jacinto Valley AcademyAway
Friday, Sept. 4@ MendezAway
Friday, Sept. 18vs. Whittier ChristianHome
Friday, Sept. 25@ San GorgonioAway
Friday, Oct. 2@ CalipatriaAway
Friday, Oct. 9vs. Coachella ValleyHome
Friday, Oct. 16vs. Indio*Home
Friday, Oct. 23@ Twentynine Palms*Away
Thursday, Oct. 29vs. Cathedral City*Home

Desert Mirage will compete in the Sun Valley League this season. Those games are marked with an asterisk.

We will showcase one local team per day leading up to kickoff for the 2026 season on Friday, August 21st.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school football and be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night during the season.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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