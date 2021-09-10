Former Palm Desert tennis star Desirae Krawczyk moves onto US Open mixed doubles finals

Local Sports Headlines

Desirae Krawczyk is near the end of arguably one of the best doubles tennis years of any pro-level player. Krawczyk already has won the French Open and Wimbledon in mixed doubles this year and is seeking to add the US Open title in tomorrow's final.

We will have first-time #USOpen mixed doubles champions on Saturday.



🇲🇽 Giuliana Olmos & 🇸🇻 Marcelo Arevalo

🆚

🇺🇸 Desirae Krawczyk & 🇬🇧 Joe Salisbury pic.twitter.com/wN16MGCAy4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

Krawczyk, a Palm Desert product, actually played two semifinal matches on Friday - also competing in women's doubles with Alexa Guarachi. No. 7 seed Krawczyk and Guarachi came up short losing 2-6 5-7 to Samantha Stosur and Shaui Zhang.

On the mixed court, Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury have only dropped two sets all tournament.

The No. 2 seeds are through to the mixed doubles final!@joesalisbury92 | @desiraekrawczyk pic.twitter.com/0GKWE2ToLz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

To take home their third Slam of the year they have to get through Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo.

Championship match is set for tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. EST on Arthur Ashe Stadium.