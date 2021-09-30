Cathedral City football forced to forfeit two wins due to ineligible player

Local Sports Headlines

Cathedral City has been forced to forfeit two of their wins after accidentally playing an ineligible player.

The Lions, who were 5-0 overall, are taking losses in their games against Perris and 29 Palms. Unfortunately, that means they are now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in DVL play.

Bummer about Cathedral City having to forfeit 2 of their wins due to ineligible player. Lions were looking like legitimate title contenders. League record goes from 2-0 to 1-1. Overall record goes from 5-0 to 3-2. @CCHSCoachP @icyhotfrank @Mr_Wallace05 @CCHSevents — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 30, 2021

Cathedral City head coach Richard Lee admitted this was a mistake but specified that there was no ill intent by him or the program.

"We had a mistake made with a student who returned to our school from an academy. Honest mistake, no scandals or anything crazy, but we contacted CIF for clarity and to make sure we were compliant with their bylaws. They reviewed it, told us we'd made a mistake on eligibility, then told us that we were going to have to forfeit any games he played in."

It's certainly a setback for Cathedral City but the Lions remain optimistic about the rest of their season and achieving the goals they have set as a program.

still coming for league champs✍🏾 — Oshea Wallace (@Mr_Wallace05) September 30, 2021

"It's unfortunate but we have to move on and keep playing football," said Lee.

Cathedral City plays Desert Mirage on Thursday, Sept. 30 in their third league game.

