Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines
By
today at 3:18 PM
Published 2:45 PM

Cathedral City football forced to forfeit two wins due to ineligible player

KESQ

Cathedral City has been forced to forfeit two of their wins after accidentally playing an ineligible player.

The Lions, who were 5-0 overall, are taking losses in their games against Perris and 29 Palms. Unfortunately, that means they are now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in DVL play.

Cathedral City head coach Richard Lee admitted this was a mistake but specified that there was no ill intent by him or the program.

"We had a mistake made with a student who returned to our school from an academy. Honest mistake, no scandals or anything crazy, but we contacted CIF for clarity and to make sure we were compliant with their bylaws. They reviewed it, told us we'd made a mistake on eligibility, then told us that we were going to have to forfeit any games he played in."

It's certainly a setback for Cathedral City but the Lions remain optimistic about the rest of their season and achieving the goals they have set as a program.

"It's unfortunate but we have to move on and keep playing football," said Lee.

Cathedral City plays Desert Mirage on Thursday, Sept. 30 in their third league game.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Sports Director Blake Arthur every Friday at 11pm for the most complete high school football coverage in the valley.

High School Football / Local Sports Events

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content