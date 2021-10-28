Palm Desert survives 2OT thriller at Shadow Hills, claim share of 5th straight league championship

Palm Desert's dominance continues in our desert.

The Aztecs earned a share of their fifth straight league title following their highly competitive, highly intense double-overtime victory on the road at Shadow Hills.

After both teams scored in the first OT, PD settled for a field goal in the second OT, giving Shadow Hills a chance to win the game with a touchdown. Instead, senior Todd Shaw ended the game with an interception, giving the Aztecs a share of the DEL crown.

Xavier Prep can still grab a share of the DEL title with a win Friday at Palm Springs. The Saints are 3-1 in league while the Aztecs finished DEL play at 4-1.