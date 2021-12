Desert Empire League basketball 2021-2022 season schedule

The DEL basketball season tips off with a first-ever 15-game schedule. All games are expected to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be played on Tuesday and Thursday throughout the year.

NOTE: The GIRLS schedule is the same match-up as the boys but played in the opposite gym, except for Xavier Prep since Thadd Bosley coaches both boys and girls teams.

DEL SEASON SCHEDULE

Tuesday 12/2

PS at PD

LQ at XP

RM at SH

Tuesday 12/7

XP at PD

SH at LQ

PS at RM

Thursday 12/9

LQ at PD

SH at PS

XP at RM

Tuesday 12/14

XP at SH

LQ at PS

PD at RM

Thursday 12/16

SH at PD

PS at XP

RM at LQ

Tuesday 1/4

SH at RM

PS at PD

XP at LQ

Thursday 1/6

LQ at SH

PD at XP

RM at PS

Tuesday 1/11

PS at SH

PD at LQ

XP at RM

Thursday 1/13

SH at XP

RM at PD

PS at LQ

Tuesday 1/18

PD at SH

XP at PS

RM at LQ

Thursday 1/20

RM at SH

PD at PS

LQ at XP



Tuesday 1/25

SH at LQ

XP at PD

PS at RM

Thursday 1/27

SH at PS

LQ at PD

RM at XP

Tuesday 2/1

XP at SH

PD at RM

LQ at PS

Thursday 2/3

SH at PD

PS at XP

LQ at RM

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for coverage throughout the local DEL basketball season.