COVID causing major problems for current winter sports season, AD’s hopeful to make up games

COVID-19 continues to cause problems for local high school sports, forcing games to be cancelled or postponed.

"This week we probably ended up playing maybe 10 percent of the games we had scheduled. It's very, very challenging, it's very difficult to work in this situation right now," said RMHS athletic director Chris Calderwood.

A logistical nightmare, COVID continues to impact local high school athletics, specifically the current winter sports season.

"The more games get canceled the less time we have to make up those games because we've already scheduled another game to be made up on that day. Then you into there might not be referees available for that day and so forth and so on. Transportation is a huge issue for all of us right now just because the transportation companies there's a lot of people who are not at work and so getting a bus to play a game is another challenge. So there's just a lot of moving parts and hopefully, knock on wood right now, we'll get everything in," said Calderwood.

Hate to be negative but that doesn't look likely. So what's the plan going forward?

"There's constant discussion. We communicate very well, all 6 athletic directors in the league and we're communicating every day and sometimes multiple times a day. We're doing zoom meetings, talking about possibilities, contingency plans. Right now the plan is that any games that are missed will be made up if at all possible to have them be made up. Hopefully that plan comes true so by the time we get to the end everybody will have the right amount of games and we'll have played everybody the right amount of times."