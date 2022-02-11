Four deaf athletes from Riverside to be on-field Super Bowl guests during coin toss

Four athletes from the California School for the Deaf in Riverside will be on the field as honored guests during the official coin toss for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Trevin Adams, Christian Jimenez, Jory Valencia and Enos Zornoza were invited by the National Football League to stand with Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals players at the outset of the big game in recognition of their stellar season playing for the CSDR Cubs varsity football team.





The Cubs went 12-0 last fall, earning a spot in the Southern Section 8-man Division 2 Championship, where they were felled by Canoga Park Baptist in November.

Adams, Jimenez, Valencia and Zornoza will be sporting their jerseys when they take the field to participate in the coin toss at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The NFL has named the boys "honorary captains" as part of the outing.

According to league officials, the players were selected as part of a celebration of Americans who defy stereotypes. There will also be deaf artists taking part in the halftime show, officials