Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines
By
today at 11:12 PM
Published 10:37 PM

Yucca Valley girls basketball comes up short in CIF State regional final to Imperial

Yucca Valley lost to Imperial on Tuesday night in the Division 4 CIF State regional final, ending their season in disappointment.

However, as undefeated DVL champions and making it to the state final of their respective division, the Lady Trojans should hold their heads high.

Yucca Valley girls basketball was the last local basketball standing from our valley, ending their season on March 8th.

Local Sports Headlines
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content