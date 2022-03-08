Yucca Valley girls basketball comes up short in CIF State regional final to Imperial
Yucca Valley lost to Imperial on Tuesday night in the Division 4 CIF State regional final, ending their season in disappointment.
Tough loss but a great season.— Coach Johnson (@CoachJohnsonYV) March 9, 2022
Division 4 Girls State
Regional Finals
Yucca Valley 46
Imperial 52
Final
However, as undefeated DVL champions and making it to the state final of their respective division, the Lady Trojans should hold their heads high.
Appreciate head coach Jess Geeson speaking with us following the loss. Always tough to do but in the grand scheme of things, it was a successful season for Yucca Valley girls basketball - DVL champs & a D4 @CIFState runner-up! @CoachJohnsonYV @CecilBowman21 @williamswes @KESQ pic.twitter.com/iRfZHLW4TO— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 9, 2022
Yucca Valley girls basketball was the last local basketball standing from our valley, ending their season on March 8th.
Lot of fight from the Yucca Valley Trojans tonight but they fall in the D4 @CIFState final. I’ll have highlights and reaction on @KESQ! @williamswes pic.twitter.com/7Yp3DlRSrI— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 9, 2022
Comments