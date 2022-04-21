Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines
By
today at 10:17 PM
Published 10:07 PM

Local athletes advancing respective careers, hoping for continued success at next level

A few local athletes are advancing their respective career by moving on in their life and doing what they love.

Headlined by Cord Stansberry, the Shadow Hills senior recently committed to Pepperdine where he will play basketball. Stansberry will look to help the Waves the same way he helped the Knights to two league titles and CIF-SS championship.

The Waves went 7-25 last year and 1-15 in the West Coast Conference. Stansberry should contribute right away to make them more competitive next season.

Elsewhwere, Palm Desert alum Jake Vincent earned his PGA TOUR Canada card, an exemption on the Canadian circuit following a win at Soboba Springs golf course earlier this month in a qualifier.

Vincent played his college golf at Southern Utah where he starred for the Thunderbirds, earning Big Sky Conference Player of the Year honors in 2022.

Speaking of Palm Desert golf, it's worth mentioning Cabot Ellis who is headed to Texas A&M. A senior standout for the Aztecs golf team, Ellis will try and compete for the Aggies but is currently focused on school, set to study turfgrass science, following in his father's footsteps.

Craig Ellis, Cabot's father, is the lead superintendent at El Dorado CC in Indian Wells, widely regarded as one of the most pristine and well-kept golf courses in the country.

Local Sports Headlines
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content