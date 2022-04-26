COD claims championship: College of the Desert baseball earns IEAC title

College of the Desert baseball are 2022 Inland Empire Athletic Conference champions.

🏆2022 IEAC CHAMPIONS!🏆



College of the Desert ROADRUNNERS ⚾️🌴☀️@COD_Athletics



IEAC 18-6

Overall 27-13



GO ROADRUNNERS💯 pic.twitter.com/AUErNs55TM — COD Baseball (@CODbaseball22) April 27, 2022

COD baseball edged San Bernardino Valley College for the outright conference title. The Roadrunners series win last week was key in allowing that to happen.

Congrats, Runners! — Victor Rojas (@VictorRojas) April 27, 2022

Congratulations to the Roadrunners program, led by head coach Sam DiMatteo who said via social media that he was proud of his guys for getting it done.

So proud of this group. Thank you for trusting us. ✊🏻 https://t.co/NkaI7nxIkI — Coach Sam DiMatteo (@CoachDiMatteo) April 27, 2022

DiMatteo sent the following to KESQ Sports Director Blake Arthur in reaction to the Roadrunners earning the title.

"To watch this group grow as men and as a team from the beginning to now is the most rewarding part for us coaches.

They earned every part of this. Morning conditioning, early morning weights, endless hours of early work and practice. I watched them fight for this all year. They didn’t quit when COVID stopped everyone in their tracks and they trusted us and took a chance on a place that has been down for a long time.

The crew that is around us everyday from our grade counselors to our trainers and everyone in between make this experience great. It’s a great place to be right now. Hopefully this is the first step to a great thing here at COD."