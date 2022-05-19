Palm Springs Power set for full summer schedule, local players to be featured

After a shortened 2021 season, Palm Springs Power is back in action for a full slate of summer games at Palm Springs Stadium.

The @PSPowerBaseball are back in action full-time this summer! ⚾️💥



Spoke with Manager @CaseyDill22 ahead of their summer start and I didn't realize how much baseball history is here in the desert 🏜️



Much more on @KESQ at 5/6 including local players that made the team! pic.twitter.com/f8DUWEa8gF — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 19, 2022

27 games will be played here in the desert across June and July. All the games are in the evening at Palm Springs stadium starting with opening day on June 3rd.

"It is very exciting for not only myself, the coaches, the players, but also the people in the community," said manager Casey Dill. "Fireworks are back this year. In 2021 we weren't allowed to have fireworks. It is our highest attended games the fans love fireworks. You get baseball and fireworks afterwards."

The Power will also be having summer promotions.

Dill says roughly 250 Power players have been drafted or signed by professional organizations. The latest being Palm Desert grad Brian Serven getting called up to the Rockies.

This years Power roster features a handful of hometown players.

"Isaiah Alvarez is coming back for his third season. He is all PacWest at Point Loma this year," said Dill.

"We have a College of the Desert all-conference pitcher in Kenny Schechter. Also tapping into the talent that they have," said Dill. "So it is going to be very exciting. We are utilizing some of the best local talent and still bringing in some of the best players from outside the area as well. "