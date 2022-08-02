Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers, dies at 94

Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at the age of 94.

Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to the team, which spoke to family members.

"Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers - and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all Los Angeles," reads a statement from the Dodgers.

Scully joined the Dodgers commentary team in 1950 when they were still playing in Brooklyn. Over the nearly 70 decades, he saw it all, from the move to Los Angeles to the team's World Series wins. During the good times and the bad, Scully was always the one constant for Dodgers fans.

Perhaps his most memorable call, not only in Dodgers' history but in the long history of baseball, was Kirk Gibson's walk-off home run during Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

Scully retired after the 2016 season. He spent 67 seasons with the team, by far the longest tenure of any announcer with one team.