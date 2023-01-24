Student-Athlete of the Week: Easton Seip of Xavier Prep

Our Student-Athlete of the Week is Easton Seip, soccer star for the Lady Saints of Xavier Prep

"She’s just a perfect player to have on the pitch because she comes to work and she doesn’t goof around," said head coach Mike Harris. "She works really hard every night, and she knows if we are here for a two-hour practice session, we are working for two hours."

"I really like the team here it’s like a family-based atmosphere," said Easton Seip. "We have great coaches. It’s a small school, so I feel like I could talk to everyone and we’re all friends."

Easton's role on this Saint's team is on and off the field.

"I drive them around all the time. I have to get on them sometimes," said Seip.

Easton says soccer has been helped from friendships she’ll have forever.

"Her maturity as a person and a player has been pretty fun to watch because she has a great deal of soccer maturity that you don’t see in a lot of kids," said Harris.

"I like the captain role a lot," said Seip.

Easton has a love for the game and it’s really all she has ever known.

"She is deceptively quick. She has a good anticipation of the game and I watched her before the ball gets to her because that’s where she seems to shine the most," said Harris.

Easton is driven to make the most of soccer. So she travels to Chino weekly to play in one of the best club teams, ECNL.

"Two hours they’re two hours back every night," said Seip. "They’re the best team that’s like close enough for me to commute. It’s a nice team and I really appreciate going there."

And don’t forget about academics, Easton sure doesn’t.

"I usually finish with A’s and that has allowed me to go out there because my parents say you maintain A’s then we will let you drive out there for soccer," said Seip.

Her hard work and passion has led her to have the opportunity to commit to the next level.

"I’ve been in touch with a lot of schools and Cal Baptist was the one that like really made me feel like I belong there. They have a nice campus and great team so I really appreciated that," said Seip.

"I am excited for her. I think it’s she made a point when you spoke to her but no grades, no scholarship," said Harris. "And she keeps her grades up keeps her school commitments up and manager family obligations. She is a really good kid and I think that is going to continue in college."