INDYCAR testing being held at Thermal racetrack ahead of 2023 season

The Thermal racetrack continues hosting INDYCAR testing ahead of the start of the 2023 season. Test drivers were out on the track Thursday.

Drivers are able to make first contact with their crews, working with mechanics and engineers to work out possible bugs.

"It's a place that is actually very good for us in Indycar using a lot of the downforce, really tight corners, super heavy breaking points. It allows us to see what we need to improve in the cars for what's to come in the season," Sebastian Saavedra, an INDYCAR driver.

Also at the track today were crews for the CW filming for a new docu-series "100 days to Indy." The new series will debut on the CW this Spring.