Majority of Galleri Classic field finalized For next week’s tournament

The Galleri Classic had a majority of its field finalized today with 74 of 78 players set to play in its inaugural PGA Tour Champions tournament next week.

The Galleri Classic will take place in the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club, 34600 Mission Hills Drive, from March 22-26, according to a statement from the tournament. Pro-Am tournaments will be held the first two days and the professional competition was set for the last three days.

"We are looking to tee off next week's first edition of The Galleri Classic with a smash, and we have a major-like PGA TOUR Champions field to prove it on a major championship-caliber golf course,'' said tournament director of The Galleri Classic Michelle DeLancy in a statement. "Our field is stacked with worldwide golfing icons and the Tour's leading golfers, personalities and storylines."

Tournament officials said that among the players expected on the field next week are World Golf Hall of Fame members Fred Couples and Ernie Els, the winner of 17 PGA Tour events and the 2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship Jim Furyk, and 12-time winner on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions Steve Stricker.

History is also expected to be made by the end of the competition if 45-time PGA Tour Champions winner, 1985 and 1993 Masters champion and very first number one ranked golfer Berhard Langer of Germany surpasses Hale Irwin in becoming the circuit's all-time winning golfer, according to tournament officials.

A list of all participating golfers can be found at https://thegallericlassic.com/tournament/player-field/.

Tickets for the tournament are available at TheGalleriClassic.com, with single-day ground tickets at $30 and weekly tickets at $65. Attendees interested in having access to the country club's air-conditioned clubhouse with upgraded dining and beverage options can purchase a single-day clubhouse ticket for $75 or a weekly clubhouse ticket for $150.

The tournament is named after title sponsor GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test.