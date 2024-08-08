High school football preview: Indio Rajahs

The Indio Rajahs are ready to bring the fire on both sides of the ball for the upcoming season.

"A lot of high intensity, fast-paced offense, especially our defense," Rajahs senior quarterback Michael Silva said. "We had a good defense last year and continue to have the same defense this year."

Along with high intensity, the Rajahs have added another identity that will put them over the edge.

"Hard work, I would say hard work. Last year we weren't really hard-working," Rajahs running back/defensive back Abraham Acuna said. "This year, our coach has been working us this summer, and we're going to be good this year conditioning-wise and aggressiveness."

After finishing 4-3 in the DVL last season, this year's Indio team is all about standing on business.

"Well, I think any time that you're competing, the goal is to show people that you are different from what they expect," Rajahs head coach Ivery Thompson said. "This team is different. That's why I said the word that we're different, and we're just going to show we're not going to do a lot of talking. We're going to just come out here and compete."

With that team-first mindset, the Rajahs are prepared to show the valley what they're really about.

"They're not going to expect a lot from us because when they hear Indio, they hear this and Indio that, but they don't know what we're doing in the weight room, on the field, off the field," Rajahs senior wide receiver/defensive back Julian Mandujano said. "They should expect something this year."

