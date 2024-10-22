Student Athlete of the Week – Madison Barrick

Palm Springs tennis player Madison Barrick is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"She's resilient. She doesn't give up. She plays hard until the game is over," head coach Sergio Rodriguez said.

Those are the three qualities that define Madison Barrick, but her drive to be the best comes from the people who are closest to her.

"Well, most of the time, I get really, really nervous," Barrick said. "So I try to calm myself down, maybe listen to some music before, and I really just try and think of like everyone who's helped me achieve, like how far I've gotten so far, like my parents and my coaches, and I just really think about playing for them."

As she excels on the court, Barrick also puts the same amount of effort into being a successful student.

"I'm a very competitive person," Barrick said. "So whether it's on the court or in the class, I'm always trying my best and helping uplift others."

Being the captain for the Indians, her presence is felt by the rest of the team, both as a teammate and friend.

"The way she plays and the way she is, like, she's super, super friendly and very cheerful," senior Isabel Sesma said. "She gets my energy up, and so I'm just really close friends with her."

As she plans to continue to play tennis at the next level, her coaches have been grateful that she's determined to be a great student-athlete.

"I would say her skill," head coach Rodriguez said. "She's a great athlete. You know, tennis is a difficult sport. Underrated, I think, in many ways. She plays it, and she plays it well, and, you know, on top of that, she's a great student here at Palm Springs High."

