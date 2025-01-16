Genesis Invitational moving due to fires, La Quinta one of the possible relocation sites

In response to the area wildfires, the PGA Tour announced today that the Genesis Invitational golf tournament in mid-February, will be moved away from the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades and held in an "alternate location," with La Quinta being one of the possible locations.

"The PGA Tour's focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles,'' according to a statement from the tour and sponsors of the tournament, which is hosted annually by Tiger Woods. ``We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires.

"In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location the week of February 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be

provided in the coming days.

"The PGA Tour is identifying the most impactful ways the tournament can support the Los Angeles community and the ongoing relief efforts. We encourage fans to join the support at PGATOUR.COM/SupportLA,'' organizers said.

The Riviera Country Club is not believed to have sustained any major damage during the Palisades Fire.

ESPN reports that one of the locations under consideration is the La Quinta Country Club, according to sources.

The La Quinta Country Club is hosting the American Express tournament this week.

Other potential sites include Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, which will host next week's Farmers Insurance Open, ESPN reports.

