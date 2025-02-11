Student Athlete of the Week – Vincent Davis

Rancho Mirage guard Vincent Davis is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Here at Rancho Mirage High School, Vincent Davis is the definition of a great student-athlete. He's been the captain for the past three years, is the homecoming king, and has a 4.6 GPA, but Davis 's never really been satisfied because he continues to be stronger and better at everything he does.

"Just because I've won now doesn't mean I don't want to keep winning," Davis said. "I always want to win. I always want to be the best. Right now, I can be content with getting a DEL league title, but I'm not content. I want to get that CIF title. It really never ends. The competitiveness and the willingness to be great never ends."

Davis has always had the mentality to come out on top, which is fueled by a challenge that every athlete must face.

"When I lose, that like hurts me, like in my soul," Davis said. "That hate of losing allows me to win because I do what I need to do to never feel that feeling."

Being with the team for the past four years, Davis has set the perfect example of what every basketball player that comes out of Rancho should look like

"He's set the standards so high," head coach Rob Hanmer said. "We have an award in our program called the Rattler Award that's above and beyond MVP and everything. He's the first sophomore in school history to win that award. He's going to win it again this year. He just sets the tone in every way."

