Desert Mirage prepares for Division 5 CIF-SS title game

The Desert Mirage High School boys' soccer team is the final team remaining in the CIF playoffs, and it's for all the marbles.

The Rams will compete against Dominguez High School out of Compton this Saturday for the Division 5 CIF title, their fifth in program history.

"Once the league started, I could see the bond of the kids coming together, respecting each other more, wanting things more and that's what has made us come to this far," head coach Jorge Chavez said. "They're able to believe in each other and trust each other, and that's what makes a team great, and we're doing that right now."

From 4 wins in nonleague play to competing in the CIF title game, Desert Mirage's season has been special, but the Rams view this game as another chance to prove themselves.

"The whole team and us, we're just grateful for the opportunity to be able to do it," senior left wing Sebastian Ortiz said. "None of us have done it before, so we're really excited to just get on the field and do our best."

Having a successful run shutting out three out of their four opponents, the Rams know the job is not finished.

"Yeah, it is a surreal feeling, but we knew we were capable of it since the start of the season if we just did our best," sophomore right wing Jesus Aviles said.

After being knocked out of the first round last year, the team has accepted the challenge and is ready to reclaim the throne as one of the valley's best.

"This team that is here this year, they saw that for the first time," head coach Chavez said. "A lot of them were the first-year varsity, and so they didn't they didn't like that as much, you know, losing in the first round at home. Again, just a bond and coming together, they feel that it's our time."

