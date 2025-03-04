Student Athlete of the Week – Sebastian Ortiz

Desert Mirage left wing Sebastian Ortiz is this week's student athlete of the week.

"He's very respectful, he's calm, he doesn't scream or yell," head coach Jorge Chavez said. "He's very patient, and, if you see in the interview, he's relaxed, and that's what makes him a great captain."

Sebastian Ortiz has always been committed to both the pitch and the classroom, and his continued drive to be the best comes from balancing his two passions.

"My why to why I do it, I think it's just to be here and play cause you know, if you don't have good grades, you can't play the sport," Ortiz said. "I just love playing the sport, so I just try to do my best to stay on top of my grades."

Leading his team all the way to the CIF title game, Ortiz has always had one goal in mind, not just to score but to build a winning culture.

"I mean, I just want to come out with the result of like winning, so I'll try to do anything I can to win, whether that's like running even though I'm tired or just push through it to like it's all over," Ortiz said.

Being on the team for the past three years, it was a no-brainer for Ortiz to be named captain due to the positive attitude he brings both on and off the field.

"His teammates respect him," head coach Chavez said. "He talks with respect. He's a very good athlete, he has scored several goals, and, you know, he's just a role model. He's just a great kid to be around with."

We are always looking for Student Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.