Kraken fire former Firebirds coach Dan Bylsma after one season in Seattle

SEATTLE (KESQ) - Former Coachella Valley Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma is out in Seattle after one season, according to reports.

SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman was the first to report on the coaching change. Reports also revealed the Kraken GM Ron Francis will be reassigned.

The Kraken finished the season 35-41-6, second to last in the Pacific Division. Seattle missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and the third time in the team's four-year history. 

Bylsma was the team's second ever head coach.

In two seasons with the Firebirds, Bylsma went 94-32-18 in the regular season and reached the Calder Cup Finals in the team's first two years.

He is a former Stanley Cup Champion and has the second most wins in Pittsburgh Penguins history.

Bylsma joined the Firebirds' NHL affiliate, the Seattle Kraken, in May 2024. A month later, Firebirds assistant coach Jessica Campbell joined his staff, making NHL history.

According to reports, Campbell will remain on the Kraken.

