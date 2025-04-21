Kraken fire former Firebirds coach Dan Bylsma after one season in Seattle

SEATTLE (KESQ) - Former Coachella Valley Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma is out in Seattle after one season, according to reports.

SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman was the first to report on the coaching change. Reports also revealed the Kraken GM Ron Francis will be reassigned.

Wow. Wasn't the best season for Seattle but thought he'd get another shot next year. I guess not. Former Firebirds head coach let go after one season with the Kraken. Wishing Dan the best during this time. @KESQ @SeattleKrakenPR @SeattleKraken @KenjiitoKESQ @Tarp1969 https://t.co/wGGJfc5kEl — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 21, 2025

In addition to a head coaching change with Dan Bylsma fired, there is no shortage of speculation in league circles that #SeaKraken GM Ron Francis will move to another front office position and assistant GM Jason Botterill will be promoted to GM.



We'll see. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 21, 2025

The Kraken finished the season 35-41-6, second to last in the Pacific Division. Seattle missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and the third time in the team's four-year history.

Bylsma was the team's second ever head coach.

In two seasons with the Firebirds, Bylsma went 94-32-18 in the regular season and reached the Calder Cup Finals in the team's first two years.

He is a former Stanley Cup Champion and has the second most wins in Pittsburgh Penguins history.

Bylsma joined the Firebirds' NHL affiliate, the Seattle Kraken, in May 2024. A month later, Firebirds assistant coach Jessica Campbell joined his staff, making NHL history.

According to reports, Campbell will remain on the Kraken.