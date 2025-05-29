Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City softball ready for CIF title game

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) Both the softball teams at Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City are only one step closer to their ultimate goal and are ready for their CIF title game.

In Division 7, the Rattlers will play Culver City at 1 PM on Friday.

In Division 8, the Lady Lions will play Hueneme at 1 PM on Saturday.

Rancho Mirage's Journey to CIF title game.

Defeated Hamilton 2-0 (Round 1)

Defeated Hesperia Christian 23-10 (Round 2)

Defeated Edgewood 10-8 (Quarter final)

Defeated Westminster 10-4 (Semi-final)

Cathedral City's Journey to CIF title game

Defeated Santa Clarita Christian 11-0 (Round 1)

Defeated Bethel Christian 15-6 (Round 2)

Defeated Orange 3-1 (Quarter final)

Defeated Lennox Academy 12-1 (Semi-final)

Kenji Ito will be at both games in Irvine and will have the coverage for you then.

KESQ on the Road! 🚙🥎🏆@KenjiitoKESQ is making the trip to Irvine to cover our two teams in the @CIFSS softball championships later this week. Kenji will head out Friday for RMHS game, stay overnight in OC, and cover CCHS game on Saturday. @KESQ @CCHSAthletics23 @RMHSAD pic.twitter.com/Ptt7h52mGz — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 29, 2025

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports across the valley.