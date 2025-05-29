Skip to Content
Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City softball ready for CIF title game

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:01 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) Both the softball teams at Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City are only one step closer to their ultimate goal and are ready for their CIF title game.

In Division 7, the Rattlers will play Culver City at 1 PM on Friday.

In Division 8, the Lady Lions will play Hueneme at 1 PM on Saturday.

Rancho Mirage's Journey to CIF title game.

  • Defeated Hamilton 2-0 (Round 1)
  • Defeated Hesperia Christian 23-10 (Round 2)
  • Defeated Edgewood 10-8 (Quarter final)
  • Defeated Westminster 10-4 (Semi-final)

Cathedral City's Journey to CIF title game

  • Defeated Santa Clarita Christian 11-0 (Round 1)
  • Defeated Bethel Christian 15-6 (Round 2)
  • Defeated Orange 3-1 (Quarter final)
  • Defeated Lennox Academy 12-1 (Semi-final)

Kenji Ito will be at both games in Irvine and will have the coverage for you then.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports across the valley.

Kenji Ito

