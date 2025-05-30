Rancho Mirage softball defeats Culver City for first CIF championship in program history

The Rattlers are CIF champions!

Rancho Mirage softball defeated Culver City 7-3 in the CIF-SS Division 7 championship game on Friday in Irvine at Deanna Manning Stadium.

Rancho Mirage has had a historic run throughout these 2025 playoffs, capped off with their first-ever title in program history.

Defeated Hamilton 2-0 (Round 1)

Defeated Hesperia Christian 23-10 (Round 2)

Defeated Edgewood 10-8 (Quarter final)

Defeated Westminster 10-4 (Semi-final)

Defeated Culver City 7-3 (Final)

The Rattlers' title also marks the first time a softball team from Coachella Valley has won a CIF-SS championship.

Congratulations to the Rattlers!