Rancho Mirage softball defeats Culver City for first CIF championship in program history

today at 4:09 PM
The Rattlers are CIF champions!

Rancho Mirage softball defeated Culver City 7-3 in the CIF-SS Division 7 championship game on Friday in Irvine at Deanna Manning Stadium.

Rancho Mirage has had a historic run throughout these 2025 playoffs, capped off with their first-ever title in program history.

  • Defeated Hamilton 2-0 (Round 1)
  • Defeated Hesperia Christian 23-10 (Round 2)
  • Defeated Edgewood 10-8 (Quarter final)
  • Defeated Westminster 10-4 (Semi-final)
  • Defeated Culver City 7-3 (Final)

The Rattlers' title also marks the first time a softball team from Coachella Valley has won a CIF-SS championship.

KESQ News Channel 3 was at the game in its entirety. We'll have coverage tonight throughout our newscasts.

Congratulations to the Rattlers!

