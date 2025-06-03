Skip to Content
Dynamic Duo: Diaz brothers post 4-0 record in latest fights, continue to train top fighters

today at 10:12 PM
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Diaz brothers, Joel and Antonio, have built something special here in the valley.

The two trainers are coming off an impressive 4-0 record in their last fights.

Both have been in boxing for a long time, but Joel has been known to work with some of the best fighters in boxing history, including fellow local native Timothy Bradley Jr.

Throughout his illustrious training career, Joel has won 16 world titles.

With his brother, the two have formed quite the team, attracting top-tier talent to their gym in Indio.

Aside from training high-level professionals, the Diaz brothers also pride themselves on working with local youth giving back to the community.

The Diaz Brothers Boxing Foundation is focused on the instruction, teaching and mentoring of underprivileged youth through the sport of boxing.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local sports.

