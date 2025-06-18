Three Palm Desert High School track and field stars ready for Nike Outdoor Nationals

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) At Palm Desert High School, three track and field stars Nick Dangleis, Jax Penny, and Oliver Carr have the opportunity of a lifetime competing in the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, and the three stars, well, they can't wait to hit the track.

"It's thrilling just getting the opportunity to run there is just an honor in itself, and I just am excited to compete," junior 110m hurdler Dangleis said.

There's no doubt Dangleis, Penny, and Carr have the talent to compete in this national race, but the three stars thought it was all a dream when they first got the call.

"I got the message," sophomore 400m hurdler Penny said. "I didn't really think it was real, but I sent it to Nick. He told me it was real, and I was ecstatic."

Carr did not have the same journey, as he was invited to the Nike Outdoor Nationals last week, and his journey there was anything but easy.

"I was rejected about 2 or 3 times, and I ended up getting accepted last week, so it was very, uh, very nerve-wracking, and I mean, I'm very excited that I was accepted," junior 110m Carr said.

While Carr was surprised to be invited after so many rejections, he's ready to make it count and give it his all.

"Once I saw the acception, I really thought I was like, wow, I mean, there's so many great athletes in the country," junior 110m Carr said. "For me to be in there, it just really motivates me because I'm going to be trying my hardest."

As they've trained for this moment all season long, they're still taking it one step at a time.

"I just have to push through everything," junior 110m hurdler Dangleis said. "Just got to make sure I can become the best track athlete possible."

For Dangleis and Carr, who are both juniors, and Penny, who is only a sophomore, the sky is the limit for them, but they know that the job is still not finished.

"To be like so young and I feel like I still have a lot of potential, a lot left in the tank, it's definitely great to be recognized now, early in my career," sophomore 400m hurdler Penny said.

As they begin their quest on June 19th, they can't wait to be beside one another and show what the Valley's best is all about.

"It's great to be going with my best friend, and I'm just happy that both of us have this opportunity," junior 110m hurdler Dangleis said.

