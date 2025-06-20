Skip to Content
Major Commitment: La Quinta defensive back Major Hinchen signs with Utah

today at 6:12 PM
Published 6:03 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) La Quinta defensive back Major Hinchen will continue his academic and athletic career at the next level, signing with the University of Utah.

The three-star recruit committed on June 9th, 2025.

Hinchen picked the Utes over Cal, Colorado State, Missouri, and Nebraska.

In his junior season, Hinchen had 21 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and three pass deflections.

Heading into his final season at La Quinta, he ranks as the 121st cornerback in the state of California, according to 24/7 Sports.

Kenji Ito

