Racing community reacts to latest developments of IndyCar in the Coachella Valley

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) The end of March will look a little different next year here at the Thermal Club with IndyCar not returning in 2026.

"I was kind of disappointed," TruSpeed Autosports parts manager Greg Hodapp said. "I had a good time. It was a lot of fun, a lot of work, but it was a lot of fun."

IndyCar is not returning after two years. However, as we reported before, Thermal Club owner Tim Rogers hopes to revive the race in 2027.

"Not this year, not next year, hopefully the following year," Thermal Club owner Tim Rogers said.

To get the race back on track, some car enthusiasts believe that there needs to be more than just the race to provide a better fan experience.

"I think that there needs to be more entertainment for the general admission spectators," TruSpeed Autosports social media consultant Greg Fuller said. "Races in between the qualifying and the practices for the Indy cars, more stuff to keep the general admission spectators entertained."

All things considered, the future between IndyCar and the Thermal Club is uncertain in the long run.

"I think the reality is we probably got our opportunity to have them here," TruSpeed Autosports owner Tyler Tadevic said. "You know, it was a great thing while they were here. I'm thankful that they were able to do it."

The owner of True Sports is thankful and optimistic as horsepower remains a part of the Coachella Valley tradition.

"I think we're seeing sort of a revamp of interest in open-wheel racing in North America," TruSpeed Autosports owner Tadevic said. "If that continues, I think there's a possibility for them to come back here."

