Fans pack Acrisure Arena for opening day of the Monster Truck Glow-N-Fire event

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Plenty of fans attended the opening day of the Monster Truck Glow-N-Fire event on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

The first show was at 12:30 PM, and the second was at 7:30 PM.

Four events highlighted the show, including the crushing of cars, doing donuts, jumping over several vehicles, and a freestyle performance, where the trucks could perform any stunt to entertain the crowd.

There was one more event that did not involve the trucks, which was stunts by three motocross riders.

At the end, a trophy was given out to the best truck and its driver, which went to Tiger Shark with a score of 94.

Here is a look at the full results

Tiger Shark - 94 Big Foot - 90 Bone Shaker - 87 5 Alarm - 84 Gunkster - 82 Mega Wrex - 64 Skelesaurus - 63

Every truck was judged for each event, and the scores were decided by boys and girls at the event.

Monster Truck is not done at Acrisure Arena just yet. Day two will be on Sunday, June 29th, and will feature only one showing, at 2:30 PM.