Jamal Ritter: Former Palm Springs Power player to MLB prospect

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) On July 1st, Outfielder Jamal Ritter played his final game with the Palm Springs Power to pursue bigger and better things. While his time in Palm Springs was short, his impact will be ingrained in the franchise's history forever.

"He has major league speed," Power head coach Casey Dill said. "He tracks down balls in the outfield that no one else gets to. I think he had twenty-something stolen bases in a short period of time here. He stole home twice. He's an exciting player, a left-handed hitter, who left a huge impact on the team while he was here."

Being from the East Coast, coming to Palm Springs for Ritter was one of the best decisions he ever made, as he not only brought the power but was electric on the bases.

"It's cool to get away and go to the West Coast to play some baseball," former Power outfielder Ritter said. "It's really hot over there, but that's one thing I won't ever forget. It was really fun to be on the West Coast; the West Coast baseball players are different, and it's cool to experience both sides."

Playing in the HBCU Swingman Classic for a second time, the former power outfielder has established his name on the big stage, but what makes this year special for him is who he was alongside with.

"Me, Jaylen Jones, and Justin Burnett, those are my two outfielders that played alongside me," former Power outfielder Ritter said. "We put on a show, so it's pretty cool for them to recognize all three of us, even though we didn't have the best season."

The next stop for Ritter is the MLB draft. Having gone from no college offers out of high school to where he is now, he still can't believe his dream will soon become a reality.

"It just doesn't feel real to think about right now, but when it happens, I'm sure I don't know what will happen," former Power outfielder Ritter said. "I might even cry. I don't know."

