The life of tennis coach and professional pickleball player Marcin Rozpedski

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) Marcin Rozpedski, who is not only a coach but the owner of the Rozpedski Tennis Academy, has made a difference in his students' lives through the game of tennis.

"Well, he definitely helped my character a lot," Marcin's son Chance said. "He helped me become a better person, and through that, he helped me become a better tennis player as well."

Rozpedski has always had a desire to be involved in the game he loves, which all started at a young age.

"When I was six years old, my mom sent me to a camp in Warsaw, a tennis camp, and it was history from there," the owner of the Rozpedski Tennis Academy, Marcin, said.

With 25 years of coaching experience, including former BNP Paribas Open champions Ana Ivanovic and Victoria Azarenka, Marcin has always aspired to be more of a mentor than a coach.

"We are not only coaches, we are teaching them life," the owner of the Rozpedski Tennis Academy, Marcin, said. "So if I can show them how to be a good human being, how to be a good man, that's most important to me."

While Marcin Rozpedski's number one passion is tennis, he has another professional life, switching from a racket to a paddle as he is a professional pickleball player.

"I loved it the very first day," the owner of the Rozpedski Tennis Academy, Marcin, said. I love the feeling of social, being all together on this one pickleball court. "It's fairly easy to learn coming from tennis, and then obviously I became pretty good. I love the game, I love my friends playing, and then it's history."

While Marcin aspired to be the top tennis player in the world, his dream was still fulfilled in a different way, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

"The void is being filled with pickleball, but I never thought of traveling and getting paid and being a professional pickleball player ever in my wildest dreams," the owner of the Rozpedski Tennis Academy, Marcin, said.