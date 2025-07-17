Palm Springs Power begins push for three-peat this weekend

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Power have officially clinched a spot in the 2025 California Premier Collegiate League (CPCL) Championship Series.

The Power is looking to begin their push for a three-peat against the Inland Valley Pirates.

The best-of-three championship series kicks off with Game 1 this Saturday, July 19th, on the road at Citrus College. The first pitch for the game will be at 5:00 p.m.

Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be played back-to-back on Sunday, July 20, at home at Palm Springs Stadium, where fans will be able to cheer on the Power. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 4:00 p.m. followed by Game 3 (if needed) at 7:00 p.m.

After wrapping up the CPCL Championship on the road last year, the Power is looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate at home this season.

Palm Springs Power Vice President and General Manager Justin Reschke says, "After a historic season where the franchise captured its 700th win, having the chance to win another Championship in front of our fans here at home is the perfect way to end the season. Our players always talk about how awesome it is to play in front of the fans here at Palm Springs Stadium, so come on out on Sunday at 4 to support them one last time and hopefully see the team raise the trophy.”

Fans can watch all Power baseball action, even when they can’t make it to the stadium.

Every game will be broadcast live on the official Palm Springs Power YouTube Channel.

For those who prefer the airwaves, tune into Fox Sports Radio (Channel 1270 AM) throughout the Coachella Valley for live game coverage and updates.

Tickets are available at the stadium box office located at 1901 E. Baristo Road in Palm Springs. For more information visit pspbb.com or call Marketing Manager Griffin McDaniel at 760-778-4887.

