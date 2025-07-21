Coachella FC rebrands as FC Dallas Coachella, announces affiliation with MLS team

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella FC announced a rebranding as part of its new affiliation with FC Dallas of Major League Soccer.

Coachella FC will now be known as FC Dallas FC, the team announced Monday on social media.

"We're proud to announce that Coachella Football Club is now FC Dallas Coachella, an official MLS-affiliated academy and part of the FC Dallas Youth Network This new chapter connects our players to one of the best development systems in the country, with a direct pathway to the pros, high-level tournaments, and national exposure. While our name and badge have changed, our heart hasn't. We're still the same club, same community, and same passion, now with even bigger opportunities. Welcome to FC Dallas Coachella."

The now former Coachella FC was first formed in April 2024 as part of the United Soccer League's second division.

The team won the regular season and division tities in the UPSL Premier SoCal North Division, where they won both the regular season and division titles with an undefeated record. The city of Coachella honored the team last month.

The team is the first pre-professional soccer team in the valley.