Palm Springs Hockey Academy coming to the Coachella Valley in the Fall

The academy is a new elite high school prep program that will offer top-tier hockey training and competition for elite-level players set to begin in September. It will bring an exclusive group of athletes from Europe, Canada, Los Angeles, and San Diego for a unique training experience in the Coachella Valley at the Berger Foundation Iceplex.

The Palm Springs Academy players will receive elite-level training Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m, while also having educational support and partnership from Desert Christian Academy.

It will offer a flexible path designed for student athletes to ensure that they will have the tools to succeed both academically and athletically while balancing the training schedule.

“We’re thrilled to bring this level of hockey to the desert,” said Justin Reynolds, President and Co-Founder of the Palm Springs Hockey Academy. “Our partnerships with Desert Christian Academy and the Berger Foundation Iceplex create a one-of-a-kind environment where student-athletes can train like pros while receiving a top-tier education.”

The program will feature the following for athletes during their stay here in the Coachella Valley.

Program Features:

As the popularity of hockey grows in Southern California and the success of the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds, PSHA is in an ideal position to become a national leader in elite player development.

With an addition of the PSHA the Burger Foundation will now offer a pipeline at all skill levels. This includes:

Beginners: Learn to Play programs

Learn to Play programs Intermediate: Youth Rec leagues

Youth Rec leagues Progressive: Jr. Firebirds Travel Hockey

Jr. Firebirds Travel Hockey Elite: Palm Springs Academy

“The launch of Palm Springs Hockey Academy has transformed the Berger Foundation Iceplex into a true center of excellence,” said Leslie Deason, Vice President of the Berger Foundation Iceplex. “We now offer a fully integrated developmental pipeline that supports every skill level, from Learn to Play for beginners to elite training through the Academy. This not only strengthens our commitment to player growth but also solidifies the Iceplex as a regional leader in hockey development.”

For recruitment and enrollment for the 2025–26 academic year is currently underway, with limited spots available visit pshockey.com or contact admin@pshockey.com.

