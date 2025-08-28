COD football starts new season Saturday, Roadrunners ready to return to winning ways

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The College of the Desert Roadrunners are ready for their 2025 season.

The roadrunners, who finished 2-8 last year, look to improve and become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023.

Jack Steptoe, who enters his 11th season at the helm, remains hopeful with 35 players from the Coachella Valley.

COD will play three new opponents. San Bernardino Valley will be played at home, while Antelope Valley and LA Valley are on the road.

All games will be at Cathedral City High School.

2025 schedule

August 30 at LA Pierce

September 6 vs Glendale

September 13 vs West LA

September 20 at Santa Monica

September 27 vs San Bernardino Valley

October 11 vs LA Southwest

October 18 at Compton

October 25 vs Victor Valley

November 1 at Antelope Valley

November 8 at LA Valley

