Student Athlete of the Week: Jeremiah Johnson

Rancho Mirage wide receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Johnson is this week's student athlete of the week.

"Just an ultimate leader on the football field, in the weight room, and in the classroom," head coach LD Matthews said. "Our younger players and students in our school and our program couldn't ask for a better role model on how you should be. It's been a joy to have him in our program, you know, we're gonna enjoy these last nine or so games that we get to play with him because it's gonna be really hard to replace a student athlete like him."

A two-way player who excels on both offense and defense, Johnson's mindset for his success is quite simple. Give a 100% effort, no matter if the cameras are on.

"You gotta do what you gotta do for the team, to be honest," Johnson said. "If I got to help myself, my team on both sides of the ball, that's what I'm going to do, you know. It starts at practice, to be honest. You've got to push yourself every drill."

Having been on the Rattlers for the past four years, Johnson has always kept himself grounded, despite being one of the valley's best.

"Don't ever think you're bigger than the program," Johnson said. "Don't think you're bigger than the football team. I try not to walk around with a high ego, you know. I always want to display myself as like the best person I can be at the end of the day."

Johnson's persona, both as an athlete and as a person, is highly praised by his coaches.

"He's always been a great athlete on the field, but him as a human being and as a person, his character and his integrity and how he walks and leads and helps others," head coach Matthews said. "That stuff is gonna be very valuable for the future."

