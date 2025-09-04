SCPGA Desert Chapter golf tournament takes places at Trilogy in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) The SCPGA Desert Chapter golf tournament wrapped up its first day at Trilogy Golf Club in La Quinta.

The player field of the two-day tournament is filled with golf professionals and more from country clubs across the Coachella Valley.

While competing for a trophy, the players view this tournament as a celebration of their hard work for the golf community.

12 players finished under par, with Nathan LeBlanc from the Indian Ridge Country Club leading the way at 8-under.

