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Firebirds re-sign veteran forward Mitchell Stephens to two-year AHL deal

Coachella Valley Firebirds
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Published 11:26 AM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have re-signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a two-year American Hockey League contract through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Stephens, 29, returns after recording 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 69 games with the Firebirds during the 2025-26 campaign. A veteran of 123 NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken, Stephens also brings championship experience as a member of Tampa Bay's 2020 Stanley Cup-winning team.

"We're thrilled to have Mitchell back with the Firebirds," said General Manager Troy Bodie. "His professionalism, character and commitment to winning help set the standard for our group every day."

Since joining Coachella Valley during the 2024-25 season, Stephens has appeared in 104 regular-season games with the Firebirds while also spending time with Seattle. Over his professional career, he has totaled 200 points (88 goals, 112 assists) in 356 AHL games.

Originally selected 33rd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Draft, Stephens captained the OHL's Saginaw Spirit before beginning his professional career.

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