Denmark star Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart starter

Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), the Danish national football association announced Thursday, following the midfielder’s collapse on the field at Euro 2020.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday before being resuscitated with CPR and a defibrillator.

Earlier this week, he said he felt “fine” and was staying in hospital for some examinations.

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythmic disturbances,” national team doctor Morten Boesen said.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment. We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time.”

According to the British Heart Foundation, an ICD is a small device placed under the skin to monitor heart rate.

It is connected to the heart with thin wires and is able to regulate abnormal heart rhythms through electrical shocks.

Denmark, which lost 1-0 to Finland after Saturday’s game was resumed following Eriksen’s collapse, plays Belgium in its second game of Euro 2020 on Thursday.

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has said that his side will pay tribute to Eriksen by kicking the ball out in the 10th minute — a nod to Eriksen’s shirt number — and engaging in a minute’s applause.

Lukaku has also said that he wants to visit his Inter Milan teammate in hospital.

On Wednesday, players from Finland and Russia wore “Get well Christian!” T-shirts as they warmed up for their game, which Russia went on to win 1-0.

CNN’s Rob Picheta contributed to reporting.